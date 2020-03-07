Breaking News
2 Florida residents die of COVID-19, 11 positive cases according to DOH

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and cool start to the weekend

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re certainly feeling the impact of that late week cold front today as we get the weekend started!

Even with lots of sunshine throughout our Saturday, a breezy northwest wind will hold temperatures down well below average this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 70s with very low humidity.

The combination of the recent dry weather, breezy conditions and very low humidity values will generate dangerous fire weather conditions and outdoor burning is not recommended today.

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening and we’ve got one more chilly night before the warm up gets started on Sunday. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s.

Winds will turn more easterly during the day Sunday allowing temperatures to return to the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue into the new work week with high temperatures back in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Strong high pressure will keep our weather very quiet and mostly dry throughout the entire extended forecast. High temperatures for the end of next week on into next weekend will hover in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss