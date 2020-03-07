STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and cool start to the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re certainly feeling the impact of that late week cold front today as we get the weekend started!

Even with lots of sunshine throughout our Saturday, a breezy northwest wind will hold temperatures down well below average this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 70s with very low humidity.

The combination of the recent dry weather, breezy conditions and very low humidity values will generate dangerous fire weather conditions and outdoor burning is not recommended today.

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening and we’ve got one more chilly night before the warm up gets started on Sunday. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s.

Winds will turn more easterly during the day Sunday allowing temperatures to return to the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue into the new work week with high temperatures back in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Strong high pressure will keep our weather very quiet and mostly dry throughout the entire extended forecast. High temperatures for the end of next week on into next weekend will hover in the low 80s.