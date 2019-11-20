STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather for the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is chilly this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s by the afternoon. That is just a couple degrees shy of the average for late November. Today will be our 8th day in a row of below average afternoon highs.

Plenty of blue sky and low humidity will make it feel quite comfortable this afternoon. Just a light breeze expected as well.

Another cool night is in the forecast with lows in the low to mid 50s. We make it to near average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The warming trend continues into the end of the week with highs near 80 Friday and Saturday.

The next cold front is set to pass through with a few showers early Sunday. Not much cooler air behind this front.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sebastien is still in the open waters of the Atlantic, but it should merge with a cold front tomorrow and dissipate.