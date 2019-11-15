STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A cool weekend ahead

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a dreary finish to the work week, cool air following today’s cold front will continue to filter in for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with a small shower chance. The northwest wind will continue to pull cooler and drier air down into the Tampa Bay area. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 50s. Some northern areas could sneak into the upper 40s!

A few showers are possible during the first half of the day Saturday. Cloud cover will slowly start to break up during the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a light north breeze Saturday night will set us up for a chilly start to our Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low 50s with many northern and inland areas in the 40s. Sunday afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures back up around 70 degrees.

