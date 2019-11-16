STORM TEAM 8: Feeling like January tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tonight would be a normal cool night in the middle of January – but here in the middle of November, we’ll call it cold.

A breezy north wind will continue to send chilly air our way during the overnight hours. Look for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures down near 50 degrees by morning – with some 40s in northern and inland areas!

Sunday will start with some lingering clouds but look for skies to gradually clear out over the course of the day. The persistent north wind will hold temperatures down well below average in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Monday will be a little milder with more sunshine and temperatures back in the lower 70s.

A very weak cold front will bring a small shower chance on Tuesday. Lots of sunshine is expected for the second half of next week with high temperatures back in the middle and upper 70s.