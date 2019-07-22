STORM TEAM 8: Another round of afternoon storms today; increasing rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day kicks off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing quickly. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, which is close to average for this time of year.

Storms begin to develop around midday and increasing in coverage through the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 40%, and some of the storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. The rain tapers off after sunset with lows in the mid 70s.

An onshore wind pattern begins tomorrow, so showers will start a bit earlier in the day, and the storms will push toward the east coast of the state later in the day. Tomorrow’s rain chance is 50% with highs near 90.

The combination of a tropical wave and a weak front to our north will increase the rain chance to 60% for Wednesday and Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking a weak tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas moving toward Florida. The National Hurricane Center gives this weak area of low pressure a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Regardless of development, a trough of low pressure and a cold front across the southeastern United States will help push this tropical disturbance out to sea during the middle of the work week.

