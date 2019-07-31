STORM TEAM 8: A steamy afternoon with scattered storms forming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels more humid this morning as you start your day. Temperatures climb quickly through the 80s and into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will be near 105.

Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies by midday, and showers develop through the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of downpours with the strongest storms setting up near I-75 in the late afternoon and drifting toward the coast as they dissipate in the evening.

Rain chances increase slightly to 40% on Thursday. Highs will still be in the low 90s.

Deeper tropical moisture approaches Florida by the end of the week, and that will increase rain chances to 60% for Friday & Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This disturbance is forecast to move west northwestward over the north-central Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave (Invest 95-L) a 10% chance in the next five days of developing into a tropical system.

Another tropical wave near Africa has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

