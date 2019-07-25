STORM TEAM 8: A stalled front keeps rain chances high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers are already spreading in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning as a front remains stalled just to our north.

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms are possible through the day. The rain chance is 70%. Mostly cloudy skies and off and on showers keep highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

The rain chance remains elevated at 60% Friday, but the front begins to fade away. Highs will be in the upper 80s. By Saturday, we return to a familiar pattern of afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday’s rain chance is 50%, and there is a 40% chance on Sunday. Highs will be back in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

There is a small 10% chance of a tropical disturbance forming in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week as a front stalls there.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE



CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

LATEST STORIES: