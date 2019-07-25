Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

STORM TEAM 8: A stalled front keeps rain chances high

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers are already spreading in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning as a front remains stalled just to our north.

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms are possible through the day. The rain chance is 70%. Mostly cloudy skies and off and on showers keep highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

The rain chance remains elevated at 60% Friday, but the front begins to fade away. Highs will be in the upper 80s. By Saturday, we return to a familiar pattern of afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday’s rain chance is 50%, and there is a 40% chance on Sunday. Highs will be back in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

There is a small 10% chance of a tropical disturbance forming in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week as a front stalls there.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE

CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss