STORM TEAM 8: A hot mid-July day with afternoon storms







TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A hot week ahead is expected with highs staying in the low 90s.

A “typical” summer weather pattern will be in place most of the week as well. Winds from the southeast will push afternoon showers toward I-75 in the early evening. Overall, the rain chance is 30% today, and the rain ends quickly after sunset.

Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s today, and the heat index will be closer to 103, so be sure to stay hydrated.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 30% rain chance. The rain chance increases slightly to 40% Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Barry (which made landfall in Louisiana as a hurricane Saturday) has now weakened into a tropical depression. Winds have diminished but the heavy rain threat will persist across parts of the Mississippi River Valley. Elsewhere, no other tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

