AUBURN, Wash. (WFLA) – The grocery store that sold the winning Powerball jackpot ticket for $754.6 million, the fifth largest jackpot in history, is donating its reward to a local charity.

According to reports, the Fred Meyer store located in Auburn, Washington, received a $50,000 check from the lottery commission after they sold the winning ticket last week.

After selling the ticket on Feb. 5, the store donated the large prize to the Auburn Food Bank three days later on Feb. 9. The donation will provide about 66,000 meals to the community, NBC Affiliate KING TV stated.

“Hunger and food insecurity are critical issues across the state and partnerships like this one with Fred Meyer and QFC aim to shrink the numbers of people facing food insecurity,” Debbie Christian, executive director of the Auburn Food Bank said in a statement.

Fred Meyer added the donation was in honor of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign to “end hunger and eliminate waste.”

In addition, Fred Meyer President Todd Kammeyer announced that the company is giving $10,000 to the store that sold the winning ticket “for our associates to celebrate.”

“It’s always good to give back and today everyone wins,” Kammeyer said in a statement. “In addition to this donation, Fred Meyer is giving $10,000 to the store for our associates to celebrate.”

As of Feb. 12, the $754.6 million jackpot has yet to be claimed, according to the outlet.