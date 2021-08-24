Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? A Hillsborough County pharmacy is delivering them to you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For Brenda Reese-Brown, it was a bit of a chore as she was searched high and low for a way to get her homebound brother vaccinated.

“We were wondering if there was some place we could go to that was nearby or someone that could come to our house,” Reese-Brown said.

However, she found DeliveRxd Pharmacy, which solved the problem.

“A lot of us can’t get out of our homes,” she said. “Like he’s not mobile. Like he’s not able to get out, so it’s a wonderful thing to have someone come to us.”

For such a small pharmacy, the goal is huge.

They want to make sure everyone can get vaccinated even if that means coming to you. DeliverXd Pharmacy sends out around five to six nurses everyday.

“We set them up with about 10 home visits per an eight to ten hour shift. We set them by zip codes and areas so we can make it as efficient as possible,” CEO William Parker said.

He told 8 On Your Side they service a lot of people who are homebound and even those afraid to leave their homes.

“Sometimes they have us vaccinate them outside on the patio or a front porch area so that they don’t have to be in an enclosed area,” Parker said. “Whatever accommodations they request, we’re able to help them out.”

Parker said his former colleagues, who work in these crowded hospitals filled with COVID patients, inspired this effort.

“The vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated, so the vaccine provides huge amounts of protection for all of us against COVID and the delta variant,” he said.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine delivered to you, you can contact DeliveRxd Pharmacy. DeliveRxd Pharmacy – Your Local Tampa Pharmacy (deliverxdfl.com)