STDs on rise in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) – STDs are on the rise around the country, according to a new report from the Center for Disease Control, and 8 On Your Side is learning that those numbers are increasing around the Tampa Bay area, too.

The CDC report released Tuesday, shows significant increases in both congenital and infectious syphilis since 2014— at 185 percent and 71 percent respectively.

Florida has the seventh-highest number of congenital syphilis, with 48 cases per every 100,000 live births in the state.

Locally, some Tampa Bay area counties have also seen a steady increase in gonorrhea as well as both kinds of syphilis.

Data from the Florida Department of Health backs up the national increase in STDs, showing the role our community has played in spreading the preventable illnesses.

Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise

Here’s a look at the increase in certain STDs during the last nine years. Hover over the bars to see the exact number.

Gonorrhea

Congenital syphilis

Source: Florida Department of Health

Last year hundreds of cases of infectious and congenital syphilis were reported in Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough, the area’s largest county, reported nearly 650 cases of infectious syphilis between 2016 and 2018.

Thousands of cases of gonorrhea— 7,115 in total— were reported in Hillsborough County alone since 2016, with Pinellas following at 4,576.

Florida also had the highest number of new HIV diagnoses between 2014 and 2017, with a high concentration of cases occurring in South Florida.

For more information from the CDC on preventative steps, click here.