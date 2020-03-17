States wrestle with holding primary elections amid coronavirus pandemic

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Another round of primary elections is happening Tuesday. But one state – Ohio – decided to postpone its elections over coronavirus fears.

Florida, Arizona and Illinois went ahead with primaries as scheduled.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said keeping voters safe outweighs everything else.

“I trust Gov. (Mike) DeWine to do the right thing for public health,” he said.

Late Monday night, Ohio postponed its primary over coronavirus fears.

“Many poll workers were deciding they shouldn’t go and I don’t blame them at all,” Brown said.

But Illinois decided to move ahead with its primary.

“Damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said.

Durbin said there was no good option – stop the polls to stop the virus or carry on as scheduled and risk further spread.

“If the election judges show up, if the polling places opened as promised and we have a credible election, we’ll have it behind us. But it was a tough call,” he said.

Some also worry about the precedent these kinds of delays set.

“My one concern is that this not become a pattern, that no president can do this with a general election in a time of crisis,” Brown said.

But only Congress can change the date of a national election.

“Any time we start changing elections that are required by law, I get worried,” Durbin said. “But the health and safety of people in every state is more important than any single election.”

So far, experts said it appears states that decide to postpone are trying to maintain election integrity.

“It looks like they’re taking all the steps that are needed to keep the public safe and healthy while preserving the opportunity to vote both in the future and by alternative means,” said James Wallner of R Street Institute.

On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced he’s delaying the state’s April primary until June.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"

Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures"

Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure"

Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus"

Gun sales surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales surge"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17"

Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Coronavirus causing primary polling issues in Pinellas County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus causing primary polling issues in Pinellas County"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss