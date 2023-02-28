ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A John Hopkins Middle School student was arrested on Monday after authorities said he threatened a school shooting in a social media post.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the 15-year-old eighth grader was arrested at his home after the school resource officer was made aware of the threat.

Authorities said the boy was charged with making a threat to kill, a second-degree felony.

“The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated and result in serious consequences,” the department said in a press release.