St. Pete woman pays $15K for she shed, left with concrete slab, wood pile

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Voilet Raymond was excited about the new she shed she ordered from Florida Shed. But after paying faithfully – forking over nearly $15,000 on a more than $19,000 shed, she doesn’t have much to show for it.

“I want the shed, or I want my money back,” Raymond said.

Raymond turned to Better Call Behnken after she says the company poured a concrete slab and delivered wood then left it out in the rain and stopped returning phone calls.

“I’ve called and left many messages, voicemails, faxes, email, text messages, nothing,” Raymond said.

Raymond says she needs the shed because she has a small house and needs storage and a place for her and her children to hang out and have fun.

Raymond signed her contract with the company in February and started making large payments. She said she called and called and about a month and a half ago, the company sent workers to lay the concrete.

“They told me, ‘When you come home from work, you’re going to be surprised,'” she said.

No one has been there since, she said, and the city permit is now expired.

We went to the company’s listed headquarters on Ulmerton Road and found it recently abandoned. Trash everywhere.

At the Tyrone Blvd. location, the open sign was lit up but no one was there. An employee answered the business phone and passed along the number for owner Joe Campenella.

He says he has been ill, in and out of the hospital, and got behind. He vowed that the company is not going out of business, and he promised to show up at Raymond’s house to start work on the shed himself.

“We’re not going anywhere, and I’m not trying to get out of anything,” Campenella said.

Better Call Behnken will continue this story until Raymond has her she shed.