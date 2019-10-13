St. Pete police K-9 Titan returns to work after being shot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Great news for the St. Petersburg Police Department!

K-9 Titan has returned to the force just six months after being shot by a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

After Titan was shot, police said the suspect fired at Pinellas County sheriff’s Sgt. David Stang, who was in his unmarked SUV at 3rd Avenue South and 27th Street. Stang was shot twice in the shoulder and thankfully made a full recovery.

Investigators say the suspect was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A new law now makes it a second-degree felony, for people who kill or severely injure police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs. The law also applies to police horses.