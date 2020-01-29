Spread of coronavirus prevents Pinellas Co. woman from visiting friends, family overseas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman living in Pinellas County was born and raised in Hong Kong. She shared with 8 On Your Side that she isn’t going back to visit her family and friends back home because of the coronavirus.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty is going to learn more about her story and how this international scare is impacting her life here in Tampa Bay.

This woman and her husband have their own school called Clearwater Chinese School. They teach the language and culture of many languages. You can learn more about the school here.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5:30 p.m. for the full story.

LATEST STORIES: