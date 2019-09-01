Speeding and impaired boater runs over, kills man on jet ski in Madeira Beach: deputies

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A boater was speeding through a slow wake zone Friday afternoon when he ran over and killed another man on a jet ski, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Jese Mayer, 35, was driving his 37-foot boat just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway when he rode up on 56-year-old Robert Krysztofowicz in his jet ski.

Deputies said Mayer was speeding through a slow wake zone and struck the rear of Krystofowicz’s jet ski. Deputies said Mayer’s boat rode completely over the jet ski, killing Krysztofowicz, a New York resident.

Krysztofowicz was transported to the Madeira Beach Marina but it was determined he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

Further investigation is underway.

