Spanx founder & Clearwater native rewards employees with first-class tickets to anywhere, $10,000 to spend on trip

TAMPA (WFLA) – The chief executive and founder of shapewear company Spanx had a huge surprise for employees to celebrate the company’s $1.2 billion deal with investment management company Blackstone.
In honor of the brand’s deal with Blackstone, Sara Blakely, originally from Clearwater, announced to her employees that each person was getting two first class tickets to anywhere they wanted to go on the planet and $10,000 to spend on said trip.
“I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime,” Blakely said in an Instagram post. “Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.”
Blakely still holds some stake in the business she started in 2020 and is set to be executive chairwoman of an all-female board.