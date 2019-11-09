South Hillsborough on track to double last year’s building permits

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – As the debate surrounding development and rezoning in South Hillsborough County continues, 8 On Your Side is digging into just how many permits the county is dealing with.

Last year, the county received more than 4,800 residential buildings permits from the area making up South Hillsborough— including Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma.

A combination of mobile homes, single-family homes, and apartments made up those permit requests, according to the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

Residential permits in South Hillsborough County

Riverview, which has a population of just over 71,000, has experienced the most growth, with the county filtering through more than 1,100 building permits just this year.

Approximately 10,000 new homes are slated for Wimauma, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau, only has a population of 6,372.

Earlier this month, 8 On Your Side spoke to residents of Sun City Center gathered to protest the urban sprawl, citing infrastructure as a major concern.

“There’s not one part of our infrastructure that can support what we have now,” community organizer Noelle Licor said.