HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the crash happened along the 450 block of North Park Road near Memorial Regional Hospital.

City officials said fire rescue crews responded to the downed plane and found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said one person who was on board at the time of the crash was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.