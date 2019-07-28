Slip and slide into National Water Park Day at Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s National Water Park Day so we hit the slides at one of our favorite hot spots in town to cool you off.

Adventure Island is fun for the whole family from rapid rides to chilling out at the cabanas.

Vanish Point is a fan-favorite ride and the newest drop slide at the water park where the floor disappears beneath you.

We sent 8 On Your Sides Lila Gross to check it out.

Adventure Island is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is $40.

The park is located at 10001 McKinley Drive in Tampa.

