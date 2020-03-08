Single women owning more Tampa Bay’s real estate market than male counterparts, study says

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Single women make up a large portion of the real estate markets in Florida and across the country, a new study shows.

The online lending marketplace Lending Tree recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey with One-Year Estimates.

With a focus on owner-occupied homes, the study did not include homes occupied by renters.

The Tampa Bay metro area topped the list nationally for the largest share of both single male homeowners – totaling 11.5 percent of Tampa Bay real estate – and single female homeowners. Single women make up 16.4 percent of the real estate market.

Nationally, single women own about 5.1 million homes, compared to the 3.5 million homes owned by single men. In addition, single women own more than 1.5 million more homes than single men do in America’s 50 largest metro areas.

LATEST BY THE NUMBERS HEADLINES: