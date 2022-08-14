Coastal showers will linger through the overnight hours and into your Monday morning with lows dropping to near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms move inland later in the day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Timing of rain and storms will stay the same with an onshore flow all week long although there will be fewer rain areas Tuesday and Wednesday. As we head to next weekend our pattern shifts to the typical rainy season pattern we’re used to which is sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Highs throughout the week will rise into the low and mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.