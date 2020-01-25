Shark attack decline continues in Florida

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:
blacktip shark_578501

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida saw a significant drop in shark attacks in 2019.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File released its yearly worldwide shark attack summary on Tuesday.

There were 64 unprovoked attacks across the world last year.

The file defines “unprovoked” as “incidents where an attack on a live human occurs in the shark’s natural habitat with no human provocation of the shark.”

The United States led the world in shark attacks with 41, but none were fatal.

Florida led the country with 21 incidents. Second, on the list is Hawaii with nine attacks.

“For decades, Florida has topped global charts in the number of shark attacks, and the trend continued in 2019,” the file said in its report.

Volusia County alone saw nine incidents last year.

While those numbers may seem high, the International Shark Attack File confirmed this is a significant drop for the state from its most recent five-year annual average of 32 incidents.

Other shark attack incidents in Florida occurred in Duval (5), Brevard (2) and single incidents in Broward, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, and St. Johns counties.

Five people were killed in shark attacks this year, two of which were confirmed to be unprovoked.

Overall, the International Shark Attack File said shark attack numbers were down worldwide, compared to the recent five-year average of 82 reported incidents annually.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today"

Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go"

Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe"

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss