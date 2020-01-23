Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Senators struggling with major issue during Trump impeachment trial – their attention spans

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – As the Senate convenes for the third day of the impeachment trial into President Donald Trump, senators say it’s tough work staying alert and attentive, stuck at their desks for eight hours or more each day.

Keeping quiet is one of the strict rules senators must follow during the marathon sessions of the impeachment trial.

House managers say it isn’t easy holding the attention of 100 Senators for hours at a time and the Senators say they’re trying their best to stay focused.

“The days go long. In fact, I think I pulled my first all-nighter maybe since college,” said Sen. Jerry Moran.

Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow says Senators must sit at their desks without access to smartphones or tablets.

“When we break every 2 to 3 hours, people run to the cloakroom where the coffee is,” said Stabenow.

For decades, only water was allowed in the chamber but in 1966, a decision by the presiding officer allowed senators to also drink milk.

The trial continues through Saturday before picking back up on Monday.

