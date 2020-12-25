Security camera video shows moment bombs explodes in Nashville

(WFLA/NBC) – Newly released video shows the moment a large explosion happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning
Nest security camera video shows the view from a condo nearby the explosion.
A loud noise can be heard, the camera shakes, and a big flash of light is seen.
The explosion happened around 6:30 a.m.
Police said a recording was playing from an RV, warning of an imminent explosion.
As police cleared the area, the RV did explode.
Tennessee governor Bill said in a statement on Twitter that the state, would “supply all the resources needed” to determine the cause of the explosion.
The FBI is leading the investigation.
