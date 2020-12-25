LIVE NOW /
Security camera video shows moment bombs explodes in Nashville

(WFLA/NBC) – Newly released video shows the moment a large explosion happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning

Nest security camera video shows the view from a condo nearby the explosion.

A loud noise can be heard, the camera shakes, and a big flash of light is seen.

The explosion happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a recording was playing from an RV, warning of an imminent explosion.

As police cleared the area, the RV did explode.

Tennessee governor Bill said in a statement on Twitter that the state, would “supply all the resources needed” to determine the cause of the explosion.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

