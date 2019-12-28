SeaWorld Orlando to replace killer whale show

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando will officially end its killer whale show, titled “One Ocean” as of Dec. 31.

“Orca Encounter” will begin at Shamu Stadium as of Jan. 1.

SeaWorld sent 8 On Your Side the following statement from Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer at SeaWorld Parks:

“SeaWorld is excited about our new Killer Whale educational presentation, Orca Encounter. Guests will learn about killer whales’ role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, the importance of conservation to their habitat, and animal welfare practices at SeaWorld. This educational presentation reflects our company’s mission to inspire people and protect the animals and wild wonders of our world through education, research, animal rescue and conservation.”

“Orca Encounter” is already operating at SeaWorld San Diego.

“See killer whales in the first experience of its kind. Dive deeper into the orcas masterful hunting techniques and complex communication codes. Learn about the role of family, the importance of play and what we learn from the whales in our care every day is actively helping whales in the wild survive. Witness natural orca behaviors while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life. Leave with a deeper connection to one of the sea’s mightiest, most magnificent animals,” the park’s website reads.

SeaWorld pulled trainers from the water after a male orca named Tilikum killed trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010.

The company announced it would end its orca breeding program in March 2017.

SeaWorld Orlando has five orcas remaining, Trua, Nalani, Makaio, Malia and Katina.