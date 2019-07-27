Scientists discover new species of tiny sharks that glow in the dark

Scientists have released images of a new shark species that emits light.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the newly-discovered species is a tiny subset of sharks dubbed the American Pocket Shark.

The sharks are described as a species of kitefin fish that have a light-emitting pocket organ near its front fins.

Researchers say only two pocket sharks have ever been captured.

One was caught in the Gulf oF Mexico in 2010 and the other was found in 1979 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.