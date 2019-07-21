Scallop population naturally falling, worrying some in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bay scallop season is officially underway in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

However, many across social media have noticed while scalloping, there just doesn’t seem to be as many of the shellfish in Tampa Bay area sea grass beds.

Numbers released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission support that.

In Citrus County last year, FWC observed 21.1 scallops per 200 square meters.

This year’s preseason survey only saw 4.3 scallops in the same amount of space.

Research scientists for FWC aren’t alarmed, however.

“So, scallop populations tend to be cyclical. They’re on anywhere from a five to seven year cycle. And we’ve had several good years with scallops in the region,” said scientist Ryan Gandy.

“So, we anticipated to have some low numbers in the following years. And so we look at this as a low period within the scallop population.”

Many things can affect scallop numbers and where they’re found.

“So if the currents and tides are in the wrong position, it can actually have scallops settle in deeper water or further offshore, or blow them into an area where they may not be conducive to settle in. Or in other years, it puts them right in where the fishery and where people like to fish in that two to eight feet water depth.”

FWC confirms on its website that scallop population abundance is “highly variable because scallops live for one year” and are also sensitive to water quality changes. FWC says changes in population may occur after events such as a tropical storm or an El Nino.

Citrus County Tourism Development Director John Pricher said the threat of scalloping trip cancellations is a big concern in the industry, but said the county has yet to see any issues.

“I think our industry is doing a great job of communicating with our visitors. You hire a captain because you trust them that they know where the things are, that you’re going to have an experience that’s enjoyable,” Pricher said.

“So I believe they’re doing the best they can to manage everybody’s expectations that while we’ll still find some, it may not be to the numbers in the past.”