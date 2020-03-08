Sarasota-based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- Cleaning and personal hygiene products like hand sanitizer continue to fly off shelves following consumer concerns over coronavirus. 

Sarasota-based chemical manufacture, Durisan, is working overtime to keep up with those demands. 

“Everything is selling off the shelves,” said Durisan business development manager Alexandra Lin. 

Currently, the CDC is recommending the public use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. 

Durisan, however, is creating a 24-hour, alcohol-free, hand sanitizer they believe rival other products currently on the market. 

“As you apply the product and you spray it, creates an anti-microbial glove basically protecting your hands for up to 24-hours. It creates a bond with your skin,” Lin said. 

But the most popular product for the 5-year-old company is their disinfectant surface wipes that claim to kill several human viruses including COVID-19. 

“You need to look for a product that will kill SARs, human coronavirus, the past, as well as HIV and when you have all of that mixed together, you have a product that will kill the new human coronavirus,” Lin said. 

In the meantime, Durisan is working to expand its reach in an effort to protect as many people as possible. The company is now selling its products on Amazon and in several retailers like Rite Aid. 

“It’s an airborne virus and it is highly contagious. We just want everyone to be careful,” said Lin. 

To learn more about Durisan and view their line of products, visit their website here.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County"

Saffie Joseph Jr. on the Tampa Bay Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saffie Joseph Jr. on the Tampa Bay Derby"

Saffie Joseph Jr. on his earliest childhood memory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saffie Joseph Jr. on his earliest childhood memory"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss