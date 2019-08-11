Sail Plaza, Big Ray’s Fish Camp now open beside Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After months of construction, the Sail Plaza and Big Ray’s Fish Camp are now open for business beside the Tampa Convention Center.

The Sail Pavilion was open throughout construction, but the new, expanded space is good for go for visitors, despite the little projects ongoing around the businesses.

“We still have lots of little touches to finish up, but if you look, you can see the new landscaping, you can see the lighting. It’s really fun at night, really dramatic. New fence, so we’ll have the music back shortly,” said City of Tampa Administrator of Economic Opportunity Bob McDonaugh.

“It’s a whole new place. New menu. New drink specials. A fun place to be.”

Click here for the Big Ray’s Fish Camp menu

The Sail Plaza offers additional seating, as well as shade.

“Right now we’re standing under shade, which is something we never really had here. So this shade wraps all the way around the building. We got a whole bunch of new furniture, new umbrellas,” McDonaugh said.

“And the most important, we doubled the size of the restrooms and they’re air conditioned.”

Una Garvey, Acting Director of the Tampa Convention Center, spoke to 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth about the importance of the renovations in June.

“Because Tampa is growing. Tampa is a city that’s actually in the burst of an explosion of things that are happening. We are excited about everything that’s going on in our community, from our Sail to the new landing that we put in that people can go up and people can enjoy the waterfront from a different perspective,” Garvey said.

She said the Convention Center wanted to incorporate an event space for its clients. The Sail Plaza is designed to bring the community, those at the Convention Center and Tampa visitors together.

McDonaugh confirmed Datz will be opening a restaurant inside the Convention Center’s doors “in the not too distant future.”

“It’s going to look awesome. So it’s going to be great. It’s going to be wonderful,” McDonaugh said.

The grand opening of The Sail Plaza and Big Ray’s Fish Camp is set for Aug. 22, a Thursday.