Rollover crash snarls traffic on Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash is snarling traffic in Lithia Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue have responded to a single-car crash on Fishhawk Boulevard.

Officials said all lanes of traffic will closed between Bell Shoals Road and Mosaic Drive for at least two hours as crews repair a power pole.

Motorists are being told to seek alternate routes.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Port Charlotte woman gets flesh-eating bacteria in foot at popular Florida beach

Dunkin’ Donuts manager arrested for hiring fake employee, pocketing checks

In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor’s transplanted womb

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral