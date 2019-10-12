Robocalls plagued millions of Floridians in September, report shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 43 million robocalls were reported in Tampa last month, a new report shows. While the number is less than last year, reported robocalls have been trending upwards over the last three years.

Last year, Americans received approximately 48 billion robocalls. According to the FTC, the commission received nearly 73,000 in the first six months of 2019, equaling more than $17 million in losses across the country.

Locally, Tampa had the 21st highest number of reported robocalls among every city in the country last month with 43,800,500 calls reported.

That means Floridians received an average of 17 robocalls per person last month.

Robocalls

Here’s a look at the number of reported robocalls across the country in September 2019. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Tampa’s reported robocalls

Sources: YouMail

Here’s a look at the number of robocalls reported in Tampa over the last three years, by the millions. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: YouMail

Tampa is on track to see a record number of robocalls this year.

The city had only 216,866,500 reported robocalls in 2016. So far this year, there have been 428,798,800 calls reported.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Partronis warned Florida residents last month to beware of new scams, including one impersonating the Social Security Administration.

Patronis recommended if you receive a suspicious call to hang up and report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com.

“Imposter scams are the top category for fraud in Florida, accounting for more than 18,000 reports through the second quarter this year with reported losses of over $32 million,” Patronis said.