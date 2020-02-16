Robinson HS band asked to play Carnegie Hall but need help getting there

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you were ever in band or orchestra in high school, then chances are you’ve dreamed about playing Carnegie Hall. That dream is becoming a reality for the award-winning Robinson High School band. 

“I never would have thought continuing the clarinet from the 6th grade on would have brought me here. This is my family and this is what I live for,” said freshman clarinet player Kayleanna White. 

The prestigious invite is for a June performance. 

“I am really excited, they are super talented,” Director of Bands Chris Revett said.

While the band is excited to play Carnegie, they did hit one sour note. It will cost $20,000 to get their 60-plus band members to New York City. 

“We are trying to reach out to alumni and family and anyone that has had band or music in their past that they felt is important to donate to these wonderful students,” said Revett. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the band. 

Revett tells 8 On Your Side reaching the $20,000 goal will be music to the band’s ears. But the talented students will continue to focus on their set for the big stage in the Big Apple. 

“There is no one in the band that has been to Carnegie, so this will be a first time experience for everyone in the band including myself,” said Revett. 

“Having this opportunity is once in a lifetime,” freshman clarinet player Lauren Yoakum added.

