RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing more charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Paige Morley is now facing charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and tampering with evidence.

“Our detectives do an excellent job making sure that every case is investigated completely,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If new evidence or information is shared, they will make sure that victims have a chance at every bit of justice they deserve.”

Morley was arrested earlier this month after deputies said she was in a romantic relationship with a male student.

She allegedly coordinated to meet with the student after school hours through various school sanctioned events since February.

During the events, the sheriff’s office said the victim and Morley would engage in sexual acts.

Morley was a teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory in Riverview, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morley also faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, led or lascivious exhibition and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, court records show.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.