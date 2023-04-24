PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of former firefighter and EMT Jason Tucker, who had been battling brain cancer.

On Monday, PCFR announced that Tucker lost his battle with cancer Sunday while surrounded by his loving family.

“It is with heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of former Firefighter/EMT Jason Tucker,” PCFR said in a statement. “Jason left us yesterday, Sunday, April 23, 2023, after losing his battle with brain cancer that forced him to retire. He passed on peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.”

PCFR said firefighter Tucker “touched many lives through his work at Pasco County Fire Rescue, and all who knew him will deeply miss his presence.” The agency added that his work with the Special Operations Team and Decon programs showed his “true passion for helping others.”

“His dedicated work involving cancer prevention in the fire service will pave the way for future generations of firefighters throughout the industry and, in the process, save countless lives. Even through his final days, Firefighter Jason Tucker continued to visit with our new-hire classes to teach the importance of cancer prevention,” PCFR said. “While words cannot express our heavy hearts today or our profound loss, we ask everyone to remember Firefighter Jason Tucker by exemplifying his life, courage, and honorable service.”

The fire agency said they’ve been in contact with Tucker’s family and ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time. PCFR will continue to update the community as they receive more information on plans to lay Firefighter Jason Tucker to rest.

“Let us honor his memory by remembering the joy and kindness he brought into our lives. Rest in peace, Jason. You will be forever missed,” the agency stated.