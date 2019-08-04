Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 22 to July 26

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 22 to July 26.
Locale at 179 2ND Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, 32 violations
- Clean knives in the drawer at the sushi station had old food stuck to them.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: salsa 47°F, cut tomatoes 51°F, cooked spinach 53°F, sausage 45°F, cooked mushrooms 47°F, cooked chicken 46°F, cooked onions 47°F, raw ground pork 49°F and raw turkey burger 47°F.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area. 3 were found in the salad bar/sushi area landing on salad bar pans, 7 were on the ceiling, 2 in the lower central production area, 4 on ceiling and 1 in the dish area.
Boulevard Family Restaurant at 7507 Little Rd. in New Port Richey, 32 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes: cut tomatoes 45°F, shredded cheese 45°F, feta 45°F, cooked sausage 45°F, French toast egg wash 47°F, ham 47°F, cooked potatoes 44°F, ham 44°F, sliced cheese 44°F, cooked rice 44°F, soup 44°F and gravy 44°F.
- Food was not stored at least 6 inches off the floor. Dry pasta and grits were stored in a milk crate inverted on its side. The food was exposed to contamination from the floor.
- Raw ground beef not properly separated from raw fish-based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler.
Grand Sushi Hibachi Buffet at 10421 US HWY 19 in Port Richey, 33 violations
- The walls were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust in the dish pit and cook line.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw pork over cooked shrimp, raw chicken over washed beans, raw chicken and raw fish over bulk sauces and raw squid and beef over cut carrots and noodles at the hibachi station.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: salmon 45°F, tuna 45°F, cream cheese 45°F, shrimp 51°F, vanilla pudding 50°F, crab salad 51°F, cut tomatoes 51°F, cut melon 64°F and cut honeydew 64°F.
Tour De Pizza at 212 37 Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, 26 violations
- The floors were soiled with an accumulation of debris along the baseboards behind the pizza oven and dish area.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like slime substance.
- The Sheet pan was not sanitized after cleaning and before use.
Cafe Perera at 601 N. Morgan St. in Tampa, 33 violations
- The bathroom toilet in the men’s room was not clean.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: deli meat 58°F, raw chicken 49°F, cheese 61°F, cut leafy greens 58°F, raw shelled eggs 52°F, milk 48°F, cooked potatoes 49°F, sliced tomatoes 49°F and Cuban Sandwiches 49°F.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 8 to 10 hard rodent droppings were found in the dry storage area.
The Iberian Rooster at 475 Central Ave. Ste. 100 in St. Petersburg, 28 violations
- Roach excrement and droppings were present in the dry storage shelving.
- The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked or heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact.
Coco’s Sandwich Shop at 1507 S. 22 St. in Tampa, 27 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included pooled eggs at 50°F.
- There was improper sewage disposal at floor drains in the kitchen.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 2 dead roaches were found on the floor in the dry storage area.
Chill Restaurant at 357-363 Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach, 26 violations
- The interior of oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food, served the food, and prepared a beverage without washing their hands.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found on and around the soda dispensing nozzles.