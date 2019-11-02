Report: Tampa Bay sees biggest job growth in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Job growth is booming in Tampa Bay, according to a new report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reported Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent as labor force participation increased. Approximately 215,000 private-sector jobs were added over the last year.

Across the state, 8,700 jobs were created just last month. The Sunshine State’s job rate growth of 2.8 percent was double the national average of 1.4 percent.

Locally, the Tampa Bay metro area— comprised of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater— added 26,500 jobs over the last year.

Industry job growth in Florida

Sources: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Only two metro areas experienced more employment growth compared to last year. The Orlando area saw a 3.7 percent increase to add 48,400 jobs and the Miami metro area saw a 2.4 percent increase with 29,100 additional jobs.

Last month, the Tampa Bay area’s unemployment fell to 2.9 percent.

With the exception of Sep. 2017, Florida’s over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s rate since April 2012.

“I can’t say it enough, Florida’s business-friendly environment continues to attract investment and growth,” said Governor DeSantis. “Prioritizing investments in innovation and talent development while keeping taxes low will continue to advance and diversify Florida’s economy.”