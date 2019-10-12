TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beat Nb’s third annual Fishing for the Fight tournament will cast a rod into the Tampa Bay waters to raise money for kids with cancer.
The event benefits Beat Nb‘s mission to beat neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers through patient-affecting clinical trials and research.
Because of the work of the non-profit in the Tampa Bay community, there are now 47 children’s hospitals and research institutions worldwide to fight this rare disease.
Fishing for the Fight will set sail on Saturday, October 12, out of Hula Bay in Tampa with kids and adults boarded on boats ready to fish their hearts out.
Anyone and everyone in the Tampa Bay community is encouraged to come out to join the fun for a good cause.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Fishing for the Fight.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bucs prepare for Sunday’s unique challenge in London
- Popular free flu shot program at Hillsborough County schools ends
- Reel in a big one to fight childhood cancer with ‘Fishing for the Fight’
- Kenyan man completes first ever sub 2-hour marathon
- Florida dog lost since 2007 found over 1K miles away in Pittsburgh