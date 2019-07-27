Rapper Lil Wayne backed out of Tampa concert, fans want refund

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WGNO) – Rapper Lil Wayne caused an uproar among fans when he unexpectedly pulled out of a scheduled show with Blink-182 in Tampa Friday night.

Just a few hours before the concert was set to begin, he tweeted he was feeling too “under the weather” to take the stage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tampa feeling under the weather🤢 and Kant Go tonight Promise I’ll make it up to you guys!!🤙🏾 ~Tune — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 26, 2019

Some fans quickly took to Twitter to voice disappointment and demand refunds.

There’s no word on whether they will get refunds or not.

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne ended a show in Virginia after about 20 minutes on stage.

It led fans to believe he might quit the North American tour, but he later tweeted he planned to continue with the tour.

ATL see you soon! Let’s Go!🤙🏾⚰️ — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 27, 2019

An unlikely duo, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced in May they would be co-headlining a tour with a Welsh punk band as an opener.