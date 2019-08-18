Questions from Better Call Behnken prompt contractor to finish ‘she shed’ this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Voilet Raymond’s back yard is finally a construction zone. The sounds of a saw and hammers are music to her ears.

That’s because board by board, her hideaway – a she shed – is taking form and should be finished sometime early this week.

“I know this would not have happened without you,” Raymond said. “8 was on my side. I’m glad I called Behnken.”

Raymond turned to Better Call Behnken for helping getting the she shed she paid for finally constructed. She paid Florida Shed nearly $15,000 on the $19,000 shed and only got a concrete slab and a pile of wood.

We went all over Pinellas County looking for Florida Shed owner Joe Campenella. He got the message and called back to say he’ll make this right. He said his business suffered after he fell ill in January.

“I got the flu,” Campenella said. “Flu turned into pneumonia. Pneumonia turned into heart failure. So I had to go out on leave. Consequently, when I went out on leave, I thought I was in good hands, and I wasn’t.”

Campenella showed up himself with a worker and started construction over the weekend. Then Monday, he put rafters up.

Campenella says he has a few other customers that he needs to take care of, but he promises to make things right.