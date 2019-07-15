Puppy dies after being abandoned in Lakeland dumpster, rescue says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A puppy has died after she was abandoned in a grocery store dumpster with two other dogs, according to an animal rescue.

Their Lives Matter said the dogs—Belle, Daisy and Daytona⁠—were brought to the rescue, which is in Palm City, after they were found in a dumpster behind the Save A Lot grocery store at 2021 George Jenkins Blvd. in Lakeland on July 11.

The animals were severely dehydrated and anemic.

The rescue said Belle suffered severe brain damage from the trauma and died days later.

Daisy and Daytona are now in the care of a foster family and are said to be doing well.

The two dogs will be placed for adoption once they’re healthy.

