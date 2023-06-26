MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A migrant landing was caught on camera Sunday when onlookers spotted a boat arrive on Miami beach and numerous people running from the boat.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the vessel that was found between 37th and 39th Street and Collins Avenue.

Officers received multiple calls about the boat, but when they arrived, no one was left onboard.

The police department told NBC affiliate WTVJ that they believe the boat was stolen out of Bimini.

Border Patrol was contacted to conduct an investigation.