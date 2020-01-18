Polk County native who lived with R. Kelly posts photos with family, begins ‘healing process’

Azriel Clary, a woman who lived in Chicago with R&B singer R. Kelly, leaves Brooklyn federal court following his arraignment, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in New York. Kelly faces charges he sexually abused women and girls. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County native Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, posted reunion photos with her family on Instagram Monday.

“Surprise! Let the healing process begin,” the caption reads. “Love yall [sic] and thank y’all. I even thank everyone who follows me… because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself.”

The post includes the tag #movingontobetterdays and #ontherunwithazriel.

Clary goes on to say, “P.S – everyone will be posting there [sic] own fav photos so make sure y’all follow the family!”

The 22-year-old doesn’t explicitly say in the post she is back in Polk County, but she has reunited with her family.

Staci DaSilva, from 8 On Your Side’s Polk County Bureau, spoke with Clary’s father on the phone. He declined to comment when exactly his daughter reunited with them but did say, “there’s still more to fight.” He also added, “keep praying.”

Clary’s mother Alice sat down with 8 On Your Side’s Melissa Marino last January to make an emotional plea for her daughter’s return after not speaking to her for four years.

R. Kelly is facing numerous sex crime charges. He is the center of docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which highlights allegations by women saying they were involved in an abusive, cult-like relationship with the singer.