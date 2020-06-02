Breaking News
Police: 4 arrested in St. Pete after night of peaceful protests

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said four people were arrested in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning following a night of peaceful protests in the city.

One person was arrested for inciting a riot and charges are pending against three others, according to police.

Police said they removed a stockpile of projectiles from an SUV in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. A gas cannister, glass bottles, bricks, and a bag of large rocks were recovered along with a metal pipe, police said. Three individuals, Lady Nicole Nash, Eddie Bryant and Javonta McCloud were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said a number of protesters drove past barricades outside of the department headquarters, so they declared unlawful assembly, warned them to leave, then discharged smoke bombs to disperse the group.

One of the organizer’s of the protest, Anthony Thomas Koedel, was arrested for inciting a riot, police said.

Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

