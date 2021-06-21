Pinellas Park car damaged during towing repaired and returned at no cost

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A few weeks ago we told you about a Pinellas Park mom who said her son’s car was damaged on its way to the repair shop.

Brandy Demarzo said the problem started a few months ago when bought a used Ford Mustang for her son Tanner’s 16th birthday.

Demarzo said she knew the car needed a new transmission, so she called AAA to get it towed, but on its way to the shop, she said the car was damaged.

The car repair shop manager told 8 on your side he found what he believed to be proof of the damage just a few feet off his property.

Demarzo said for two months she sent emails and made calls but struggled to get the problem resolved and that’s when she called 8 On Your Side.

“We don’t have it in our possession, don’t know if anyone is going to fix it…it’s really frustrating,” Demarzo told 8 On Your Side.

8 On Your Side contacted AAA and Demarzo said they reached out that day.

Now, within a month, Demarzo called to say that the repaired car is in her driveway and ready to hit the road, fully repaired, at no cost to them.

“AAA actually gave Tanner his 1st membership too – so that’s another plus!” Demarzo said to McLarty on Monday.

“He’s super excited,” Demarzo said. “It’s all taken care of. It looks amazing!”







Pictures Brandy Demarzo sent to WFLA in May of she and her son, Tanner, who the car is for and the damage done to the car.

Demarzo said she and Tanner look forward to the road ahead.

“Now that he’s got his car back he’s super excited, he can’t wait to get into it,” Demarzo said. “Thank you Christine McLarty and 8 On Your Side for taking care of this for us.”

Demarzo said Tanner is in Colorado for the summer, but when he gets back, his first priority is getting his driver’s license to take his car out for a spin.