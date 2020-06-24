Pinellas County mask ordinance: not everyone is happy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Life is changing for people living in Pinellas County as the mandatory mask ordinance goes into effect Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday night the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners issued an executive order requiring everyone in the county to wear face masks while indoors at public businesses. Not everyone is happy about the decision.

Susan Utegaard and her husband are co-owners of Speggtacular on Clearwater and Indian Rocks Beach. (To be clear, they are not related to the Speggtacular in Largo).

Utegaard said she believes the mask ordinance will directly impact the local economy in a negative way.

“When will you say, I’m not going to do that. Where is your line. Where is anyone’s line? This has crossed the line so far that it’s ridiculous,” said Utegaad. “I think they’re mandating an ideology. They’re saying you have to believe we have to stop the spread. Personally I think we should spread this as quickly as possible because when you flatten the curve you extend the curve. More people will die because they are trying to keep you from this virus,” said Utegaad.

The Pinellas County Sheriff disagreed. “This is a public health crisis, there’s no questions about it. People that say it’s not legit or not a pandemic, they’re just not in touch with reality,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

According to the executive order, residents must wear face covering that covers the nose and mouth and remains affixed or a face shield. A cloth face covering, or mask, may be factory-made or sewn by hand and can be improvised from clothing or other household fabric items.

Exceptions to the order include:

The mandate cannot conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It does not apply if a person is strictly adhering to social distancing and there are 10 or fewer people in the location who are also maintaining social distancing.

It does not apply to governmental entities such as schools, courthouses or city halls, although those entities are encouraged to develop procedures to protect employees and the public.

If a person is under age 18, that person’s use of a face covering is left to the discretion of that person’s parent, guardian or an accompanying adult.

Religious rituals such as various forms of singing are permitted provided that social distancing is strictly maintained.

Exercising while social distancing, such as in a gym, is permitted without a face covering.

In addition, restaurant and bar staff must wear a face covering while on duty and while directly or indirectly preparing food or beverage, or serving food or beverage, or having customer contact, regardless of where the food or beverage is being prepared or whether the customers are inside or outside. Customers can remove their face coverings while dining or consuming a beverage when seated and social distancing.

Restaurants and bars must position chairs and tables so that parties of one or more are separated by six feet and patrons are not standing at the bar or congregating in any area.

Retail employees must wear face coverings unless working in an area of the business that is not open to the customers and has social distancing measures in place.

The motion passed 6-1 with Kathleen Peters being the lone exception, saying she supports wearing masks but doesn’t support making it mandatory.

The executive order went into effect Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

