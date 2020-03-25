Pinellas County coronavirus: Donations needed for first responders, healthcare workers

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Anticipating potential shortages in the countywide response to COVID-19, Pinellas County government officials are asking for your help in the form of donations.
Starting Wednesday they’re collecting personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants and medical equipment to help hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes, and home healthcare workers.
8 On Your Side spoke with officials at one of the donations locations Wednesday morning who said they aren’t seeing a lot of donations yet. They are asking the public to help!
Items that are needed include:
- Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)
- P100 masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free
- 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
- Eye protection (safety glasses)
- Surgical tear away gowns
- Safety eye goggles
- Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol
- 91% isopropyl alcohol
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Sani-cloth wipes
- 3% hydrogen peroxide
- Ventilators
Pinellas County government officials say these supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community. Pinellas County will open 3 sites to receive specific donations from businesses and individuals. Staff and volunteers will retrieve items from vehicles to maximize social distancing.
Individuals and/or businesses can bring donations to any of the following 3 locations:
- St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E Orange St., Tarpon Springs, 64689
- Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole, 33778
- Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg, 33705
Donation drop-off times are weekdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. These times will stay in place until further notice.
The county asked 8 On Your Side to note the following for our readers:
- Only those supplies listed should be brought to the donation sites
- Staff will pick up donations from vehicles to ensure safe social distancing
- Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Donations will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday until further notice
- Businesses that can provide needed items are asked to call the Citizens Information Center (CIC) at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Other items, such as food, clothing, and blankets, are NOT accepted at the above donation sites.
Citizens and businesses can help our local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to any of the following locations:
- Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: Food Donations are accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689
- RCS Pinellas: Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756
- St. Pete Free Clinic: Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 am. – 12:30 p.m. at 863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701
Pinellas County is soliciting the help of the business community directly. For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online.
