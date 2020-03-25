Pinellas County coronavirus: Donations needed for first responders, healthcare workers

This photo shows a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, tyvex suits, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Anticipating potential shortages in the countywide response to COVID-19, Pinellas County government officials are asking for your help in the form of donations.

Starting Wednesday they’re collecting personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants and medical equipment to help hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes, and home healthcare workers.

8 On Your Side spoke with officials at one of the donations locations Wednesday morning who said they aren’t seeing a lot of donations yet. They are asking the public to help!

Items that are needed include:

Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)

P100 masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free

5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves

Eye protection (safety glasses)

Surgical tear away gowns

Safety eye goggles

Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol

91% isopropyl alcohol

Clorox wipes

Lysol disinfectant spray

Sani-cloth wipes

3% hydrogen peroxide

Ventilators

Pinellas County government officials say these supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community. Pinellas County will open 3 sites to receive specific donations from businesses and individuals. Staff and volunteers will retrieve items from vehicles to maximize social distancing.

Individuals and/or businesses can bring donations to any of the following 3 locations:

St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E Orange St., Tarpon Springs, 64689 Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole, 33778 Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg, 33705

Donation drop-off times are weekdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. These times will stay in place until further notice.

The county asked 8 On Your Side to note the following for our readers:

Only those supplies listed should be brought to the donation sites

Staff will pick up donations from vehicles to ensure safe social distancing

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Donations will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday until further notice

Businesses that can provide needed items are asked to call the Citizens Information Center (CIC) at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other items, such as food, clothing, and blankets, are NOT accepted at the above donation sites.

Citizens and businesses can help our local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to any of the following locations:

Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: Food Donations are accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689

RCS Pinellas: Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756

St. Pete Free Clinic: Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 am. – 12:30 p.m. at 863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701

Pinellas County is soliciting the help of the business community directly. For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online.

