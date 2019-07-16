Passenger killed in single-car crash in Plant City

Live Now
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died Monday after a collision on Wiggins Road in Plant City, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading southbound on Wiggins Road near Highway 92 when they left the road for unknown reasons and hit a speed limit sign, then a tree.

Deputies said the front passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

