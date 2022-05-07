TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old from Wesley Chapel was charged Friday in a fatal wreck that happened on Jan. 19, according to Florida High Patrol troopers.

An FHP release said two people, a 52-year-old man and 56-year-old woman from Wesley Chapel, were heading east on SR-56 in the Nissan Rogue when they tried to turn at the intersection of Lajuana Boulevard.

Troopers said the pair’s vehicle was hit by a Honda Accord driven by the teenager while making the turn.

The Rogue flipped after impact and threw the driver from his seat even though he was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

A passerby removed the Rogue’s passenger from her seat while trying to help them, but troopers said both the Rogue’s occupants died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the teenager driving the Accord suffered serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Further investigation found that the teenager was driving 114 mph just before the crash and hit the Rogue at an impact speed of 100 mph. Troopers said the teenager was making lane changes at the time.

The teenager was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and taken to the Pasco County Jail.